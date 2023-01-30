Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE.

Published on January 30, 2023 12:45 PM
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three!

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time.

The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she told the outlet.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and kids
Behati Prinsloo Instagram

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo added. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Prinsloo confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting another baby together in September. Throughout her pregnancy, she has been proudly showing off her growing bump on social media.

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bump in Full Fall Attire in Pink Bathroom Mirror Selfie
Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

In one of the many glimpses of her bump shared, Prinsloo posed with a brown and black zebra-print zip-up sweater, a dark shirt, dark jeans, and a pair of black combat boots, with a Prada crossbody bag slung across her bump. She also added a little alien sticker to the photo, which appeared to peek out from around the corner as she took the picture.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year. A source close to Prinsloo told PEOPLE that she and Levine are focused "on being the best parents possible" following cheating allegations against the singer last fall.

Addressing the controversy in a public statement shared on Instagram, Levine admitted, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

