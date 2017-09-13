'ROUND 2...': Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Expecting Second Child – See Her Baby Bump

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child, the model announced Wednesday on Instagram

It will be the sweetest hello!

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child, the model announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“ROUND 2…..” wrote Prinsloo, 28, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her growing baby bump.

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 frontman, 38, are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who celebrates her first birthday later this month.

Just last month, Prinsloo opened up to PEOPLE about the most surprising aspect of becoming a mom, saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought.”

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added at the time. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

Though the first-time parents get “little sleep,” Prinsloo said, “It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”