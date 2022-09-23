Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Focused on 'Being the Best Parents' amid Affair Accusations: Source

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

By
Published on September 23, 2022 10:16 AM

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are choosing to focus on their children amid a tumultuous week.

Following a series of cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, that came to light earlier this week, a source close to the supermodel, 34, tells PEOPLE that the couple is doing everything possible to keep things positive for the kids.

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," the source says of the couple, who share daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting a third child.

The source adds, "She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron."

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," the source concludes, adding that they're still living in Montecito, California, together.

On Wednesday morning, the couple was spotted running errands in Montecito — only a day after Levine issued a statement on social media in relation to the accusations by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine. She did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

That afternoon, a source close to Levine told PEOPLE that despite the claims by an Instagram model that they had an affair, he insists to those around him that "nothing physical happened. He swears it."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine Denies Having an Affair but Admits He 'Crossed the Line' After Cheating Accusations

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends," the source added.

As for why the singer had flirtations outside his marriage, the source said the "Sunday Morning" singer craves "female attention."

Another insider told PEOPLE Tuesday that even though she's upset, Prinsloo is "100 percent committed to her family" and Levine "never wants a divorce."

The source also added that "during COVID-19" Levine "was isolated," however he and Prinsloo "definitely didn't break up and they weren't on a break."

Since then, stars like Emily Ratajkowski have weighed in, asking those criticizing the model to turn it elsewhere.

"I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20-something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age," she wrote.

