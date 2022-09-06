Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family!

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility of expanding their family of four.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained to the outlet.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told ET. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Adam Levine/Instagram

In a cute family photo shared in April 2021, Levine coordinated with one of his girls in a blush pink halter maxi dress from Tiare Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo, 32, matched with their other daughter in an off-shoulder frock with another tie-dye pattern by the same label.

"Girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻," Levine captioned the shot.

Prinsloo reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories, tagging the fashion brand behind the dresses alongside the emoji: "🙏😂."