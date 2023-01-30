Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo 'Doing Great' After Focusing on Family Ahead of New Baby's Arrival

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting their family first.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the model, 34, welcomed their third baby together earlier this month, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE. They are also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

A separate source now tells PEOPLE Levine and Prinsloo "were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived."

The source adds, "After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby."

And their daughters are excited about being big sisters.

"The girls are great with the baby," the insider says.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year.

The couple overcame a tough time in their marriage last year following allegations against the singer last fall.

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," a source said at the time, adding that the Montecito, California, based pair were putting their family first.

Addressing the controversy in a public statement shared on Instagram, Levine admitted, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued.

"In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."