Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Says They Can't Agree on How Many More Kids to Have

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are on the same page about having more kids — but how many is where they disagree.

Prinsloo, 31, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, where she revealed that she and her Maroon 5 husband — who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 15 months, and Dusty Rose, 2½ — aren’t sure how many more kids they want to add to their family of four.

“[Adam] wants five,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel told DeGeneres, but added that she would like fewer children than her husband, 40.

“I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one,” she explained, joking, “Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them!”

The chat led to DeGeneres, 61, calling Prinsloo a good mom, for which she thanked her.

Prinsloo and Levine first started dating in May 2012 and were married in July 2014, with Jonah Hill officiating the Mexico-based ceremony.

Their older daughter was named by her parents from inspiration that came from DeGeneres, as Levine revealed to the talk-show host in 2016.

“I was like, ‘Dusty?’ ” Prinsloo recalled on Tuesday of her reaction to the name initially. “My parents are going to think it’s a piece of dust. They’re Afrikaans. English is not their first language.”

” ‘Dusty, no way — no no way,’ ” she added. “But as the months went by and the belly grew and the name kept coming in and out … She was born and she was a Dusty.”

Both Prinsloo and Levine have been expressing their desire to have more children for some time now. In March, the model told PEOPLE she wanted to expand her family. “It’s not out of the question,” Prinsloo replied when asked if she thought they would have more kids. “I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

She also highly credited her husband — who recently departed The Voice after 16 seasons on the singing-competition series — for their success with their children.

“He’s almost the stricter [parent] and I thought I’d be the stricter one,” Prinsloo said. “He kinda took it, and I’m okay with it. He’s so dedicated, he’s so excited. He’s on tour right now and he’s so sad to be away from them.”

“It’s so exciting to see your partner — you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls,” she added of her husband.