Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Bonds with Newborn Sibling in Sweet Photo

Sibling sweetness!

Behati Prinsloo shared an adorable picture on her Instagram Story Tuesday showing one of her daughters with Adam Levine spending time with her newborn sibling. Prinsloo and Levine welcomed a new baby in January, joining big sisters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 6½.

In the sweet photo, the little girl holds the infant's tiny foot as she gives it a kiss. This is the second glimpse Prinsloo has shared of their new addition, posting the first photo on her Instagram over the weekend.

After the Maroon 5 frontman, 44, kicked off the band's Las Vegas residency M5LV last Friday, Prinsloo 34, shared photos from their family's busy week, including one of their baby's feet resting on Prinsloo's lap.

Behati Prinsloo/instagram, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," wrote Prinsloo in the caption.

The carousel also included photos of their daughters Dusty and Gio taking in their dad's residency debut at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

While kicking off the residency, Levine expressed his adoration for his wife and their growing family onstage, explaining to the packed audience he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

Behati Prinsloo and daughters. Behati Prinsloo/instagram

Levine previously spoke to PEOPLE about his "big opening night in Vegas" and how his family played an important part in his decision to take on the residency.

"It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag," said Levine. "It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."