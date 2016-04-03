The singer officially confirmed that he and his model wife are expecting their first child in an Instagram post Saturday

It's Official! Adam Levine Confirms Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy - as She Shows Off Baby Bump

The Lakers have another famous fan on the way!

Adam Levine officially confirmed that he and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their first child in an Instagram post Saturday.

“My two favorite laker fans,” the Maroon 5 frontman, 37, captioned the snap, along with a baby, bottle and basketball emojis. The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 26, showed off her baby bump in a scalloped red bikini, lounging by the pool in a Los Angeles Lakers hat and flashing a peace sign for the camera.

The couple “is over the moon and wanted to take their time to let everyone know – it’s a private matter,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE exclusively Sunday.

Adam Levine/Instagram



In March, PEOPLE confirmed the couple — who tied the knot in Los Cabos, Mexico in July 2014 — were expecting. Prinsloo has been showing a hint of her growing bump in a series of outings lately, including on Monday with the mom-to-be in a fitted, patterned maxi dress.

The model also acknowledged the happy news by posting a painting of a pregnant woman on her Instagram on Thursday.

This will be the first child for both stars, though The Voice coach says more are not out of the question.

“I want to have 100 kids,” Levine said in 2014. “I want to have more kids than is socially responsible.”