Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2

Adam Driver is going to be a dad of two!

The Marriage Story actor and wife Joanne Tucker are expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to a young son, whose name has not been shared.

Tucker, 40, was recently spotted out with a baby bump on display in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Driver, 39, and Tucker are in New York City, where Tucker was wearing a gray sweatshirt that hugged her bump.

The soon-to-be mom of two paired her fleece sweatshirt with a tan puffer coat and a blue beanie while Driver wore a rust-colored sweater and a black beanie.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Driver and Tucker met while attending Juilliard in NYC and tied the knot in 2013. In the years since, they have welcomed a son, whom they've kept out of the spotlight.

"My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that," he told The New Yorker in 2019.

After making a few hints, Driver finally addressed his dad status in his opening monologue during his Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in 2020, telling the crowd, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."