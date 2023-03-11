Adam Driver Says His Son 'Has No Interest' in His New Movie '65' : 'He Hates Movies'

"I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was okay,'" Driver said of his 6-year-old son

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 03:15 PM
adam-driver-2
Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Adam Driver is trying to win over his biggest critic.

During a Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Academy Award nominee, 39, admitted his 6-year-old son "has no interest in watching" his new movie 65.

He explained that he accepted the role while isolating with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, I was with my family all the time, and my son was just telling me everything about every dinosaur," he recalled, noting that the movie includes "dinosaurs and laser guns."

"And he's into dinosaurs. I'm like, 'I'm in.' And then we went [to set], and he kind of knew everything. The guy was like, 'This might be a little scary. Don't be scared.' He's like, 'No ... Gallimimus...Eoraptor...' He was naming everything, he was really into it."

"But he doesn't want to see the movie because it's too scary," added Driver. "So, I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching."

Adam Driver in 65 trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 65, Driver plays Commander Mills, who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. He and fellow survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) must navigate the unfamiliar planet, which is infested with dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts.

He explained that his son was underwhelmed after learning his dad stars in movies. "He's like, 'Oh, that's cool. I hate movies.' "

"He hates movies," emphasized Driver. "He hates them. I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was okay.' "

Although he's yet to make a fan out of his firstborn, Driver noted he "invited kids from my building to the premiere" of 65. "They had a great time."

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Girls alum and wife Joanne Tucker, with whom he tied the knot in 2013 after meeting at Juilliard, kept their son's birth a secret for two years before the news ended up on Page Six in 2018.

Although they've since continued to keep their son out of the spotlight and have not shared his name, Driver confirmed his fatherhood news during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue while hosting in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Driver Continues To Captivate Hollywood And Fans Alike

Driver will soon have another potential moviegoer in the family after Tucker, 40, revealed her baby bump during an outing last month with her husband in New York City.

65 is now in theaters.

Related Articles
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2
William Shatner and two of his daughters attend the Ringling Brothers Circus at the Los Angeles Sports Arena, Los Angeles, California, July 31, 1990
William Shatner's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Adam Driver Reacts to 'White Noise' Movie's 'Eerie' Similarities to Real-Life Ohio Train Derailment
Adam Driver in 65 trailer
Watch Adam Driver Fight Dinosaurs in '65' Trailer
Raiven Adams
'Alaskan Bush People' 's Raiven Adams Poses with Sons River and Cove: 'My Whole World'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Mary James Marsden, William Luca Costa-Marsden, James Marsden and Jack Marsden attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
James Marsden Jokes His 3 Kids Are 'Kind of Wonderfully Underwhelmed' by His Acting Career
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals gives his son Koa Watt a kiss prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Says Fatherhood Changed Him in 'Many Ways': 'It's a Love I Never Knew I Could Have'
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals talks with his wife Kealia Watt and son Koa Watt prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Kealia Watt Says Relationship with Husband J.J. Has Changed Since Welcoming Son
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Their Second Baby
JJ Watt Greeted on Field By Son Koa
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting