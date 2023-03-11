Celebrity Parents Adam Driver Says His Son 'Has No Interest' in His New Movie '65' : 'He Hates Movies' "I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was okay,'" Driver said of his 6-year-old son By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 03:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Adam Driver is trying to win over his biggest critic. During a Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Academy Award nominee, 39, admitted his 6-year-old son "has no interest in watching" his new movie 65. He explained that he accepted the role while isolating with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. "So, I was with my family all the time, and my son was just telling me everything about every dinosaur," he recalled, noting that the movie includes "dinosaurs and laser guns." Watch Adam Driver Fight Dinosaurs in 65 Trailer "And he's into dinosaurs. I'm like, 'I'm in.' And then we went [to set], and he kind of knew everything. The guy was like, 'This might be a little scary. Don't be scared.' He's like, 'No ... Gallimimus...Eoraptor...' He was naming everything, he was really into it." "But he doesn't want to see the movie because it's too scary," added Driver. "So, I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching." Sony Pictures Entertainment Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In 65, Driver plays Commander Mills, who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. He and fellow survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) must navigate the unfamiliar planet, which is infested with dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts. Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2 He explained that his son was underwhelmed after learning his dad stars in movies. "He's like, 'Oh, that's cool. I hate movies.' " "He hates movies," emphasized Driver. "He hates them. I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was okay.' " Although he's yet to make a fan out of his firstborn, Driver noted he "invited kids from my building to the premiere" of 65. "They had a great time." Frazer Harrison/Getty The Girls alum and wife Joanne Tucker, with whom he tied the knot in 2013 after meeting at Juilliard, kept their son's birth a secret for two years before the news ended up on Page Six in 2018. Although they've since continued to keep their son out of the spotlight and have not shared his name, Driver confirmed his fatherhood news during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue while hosting in 2020. RELATED VIDEO: Adam Driver Continues To Captivate Hollywood And Fans Alike Driver will soon have another potential moviegoer in the family after Tucker, 40, revealed her baby bump during an outing last month with her husband in New York City. 65 is now in theaters.