Adam Brody Opens Up About Welcoming Son with Leighton Meester: 'It's Been Magical'

To be "quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits," says Adam Brody

Adam Brody is basking in the father-of-two glow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been pretty magical," says Brody, 40. "It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do. We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."

"To be more or less quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits," he adds of their time together during the coronavirus pandemic. "You've gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful."

"For us, luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure," Brody says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Adam Brody in 2013 | Credit: Mark Davis/Getty

Joking that the couple have opted to call their son "Joe Biden until after the election," Brody says that he hasn't noticed "any differences yet in terms of" having a son versus a daughter, "but I can certainly already tell the differences in personality."

"There are things my daughter, the way she is now, you retrace it and you go, 'Oh yeah, that was you at 6 weeks. You had that personality trait,' " The O.C. alum shares. "Not that you can deduce everything from a 2-month-old, but a lot of things carry over, in my experience. We're picking up on differences, for sure, and all good. We're so lucky."

Arlo, meanwhile, is "very excited" and "very happy" to be a big sister — and Brody and Meester, 34, have "made sure we get to spend a lot of time together as a family."

"With my wife, certainly preoccupied more than usual these last six months, I've even gotten to spend extra time with [Arlo]," Brody tells PEOPLE. "It's been magical, and I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

Image zoom Adam Brody and Leighton Meester in 2016 | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Brody: The Best Thing About Working with My Wife Leighton Is …

"I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid," he said. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy."

Meester and Brody tied the knot in early 2014, before going on to welcome Arlo in August of the following year.

The Kid Detective is in theaters now.