Adam Brody Reveals the Sweet Ways He's Kept Daughter Arlo, 5, Busy at Home During Quarantine

Entertaining his daughter during quarantine was a full-time gig for Adam Brody.

The Promising Young Woman actor, 41, shares daughter Arlo Day, 5, and a son with wife Leighton Meester, and he tells WSJ. Magazine that he spent "a lot" of time playing dolls with his girl while at home during the pandemic, as well as plenty of board games.

"Go Fish was big for a while. We've stepped it up to Monopoly Junior. A little piano, a little karaoke," he says of their family entertainment of late. "[Our daughter] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real. And then a lot of walks through the neighborhood."

"And a lot of role-playing, me in particular with my daughter," Brody continues. "The books we read change too, and that's fun. Other new hobbies? Honestly, we're just beach bums. There was a doll she would play [with] that she'd want me to do a voice for, and she ditched the doll [and just wants me] to do that voice."

"Then she'll incorporate that character into a grander game she's playing," the dad adds. "We've watched a lot of The Sound of Music over this break, so she'll be Brigitta. [And I'm] just playing kids mostly — she likes it when I'm the younger kid, so she can tell me what's what!"

In October, Brody opened up to PEOPLE about welcoming his second child. "It's been pretty magical," he said. "It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do. We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."

"To be more or less quarantined during [this] time — the last trimester of pregnancy and the fourth trimester, if you will — has its benefits," added Brody. "You've gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful."

"For us, luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure," he said.

The father of two said he hasn't noticed "any differences yet in terms of" having a son versus a daughter, "but I can certainly already tell the differences in personality."

"There are things my daughter, the way she is now, you retrace it and you go, 'Oh yeah, that was you at 6 weeks. You had that personality trait,' " The O.C. alum said. "Not that you can deduce everything from a 2-month-old, but a lot of things carry over, in my experience. We're picking up on differences, for sure, and all good. We're so lucky."

Arlo, meanwhile, is "very excited" and "very happy" to be a big sister — and Brody and Meester, 34, have "made sure we get to spend a lot of time together as a family."