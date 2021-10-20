Adair Curtis Designs Family Room for 'Most Demanding Clients' — His Husband and Their Baby Son
Jason Bolden, a celebrity interior designer, and husband Adair Curtis welcomed baby son Arrow Fox in May
Adair Curtis loves crafting the perfect spaces to enjoy with his new family of three.
The celebrity interior designer and his husband Jason Bolden, a celebrity stylist, welcomed their first baby, son Arrow Fox, back in May, and in a new partnership with the Samsung Frame TV, Curtis designed an updated family room in their home.
"I love designing for our clients but I especially love designing for my most demanding clients — my family," he jokes to PEOPLE about the project. "I'm lucky it's rare that Jason and I don't agree on things aesthetically. If that weren't the case, there'd be more problems!"
He explains of the room, "Because our new family room needed to serve the needs of both Jason and I, our growing baby boy Arrow and still act as a guest bedroom on occasions, the most important elements when it came to design was storage. We found a really beautiful case piece that included a bunch of storage for things like extra linens, Arrow's diaper-changing essentials, books and other miscellaneous items that'll make their way in the room."
Since Curtis despises "unsightly cords," he said the Samsung Frame TV is the perfect solution since it is "thin and really hugs the wall" without having wires visible.
"The room gets great light, and it's nice to have another space for us to relax together in our home," he adds.
Curtis also tells PEOPLE about life as a new dad, saying time continues moving quickly.
"These first few months of being a dad have been nothing short of amazing, but boy are we tired," he says. "Baby Arrow is now a little over 4 months and is already rolling over and sleeping through the night. Time is flying and I feel like every time we blink, he's a month older."
The Styling Hollywood star shares that Bolden, whom he married in August 2012, has had an "incredible" transformation since they welcomed their first child.
"The biggest surprise about being a parent so far has come in the form of watching Jason change. He was already a focused person but now it's next level. He's naturally grown more selfless and automatically thinks about Arrow's needs first," says Curtis. "It's incredible to watch."
