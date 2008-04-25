Actress Michelle Vieth leaves family for filming in Colombia

Image zoom

Mexican actress Michelle Vieth, 27, is currently on location in Colombia filming scenes for her upcoming soap opera La Traicion and will be there for the next six weeks, but not without visits from her children, according to Michelle.

Her two kids, son Leandro, 2 ½, and daughter Michelle, 9 months, are back in Mexico staying with their father and Michelle says they miss her very much!

[Leandro] is very sad, he misses his mom a lot. Michi, when Michi came to visit, she spent the whole time crying and was very sad.

Even though Michelle is busy filming, when her kids do come to visit, she tries to keep their same evening routine.

I try to be home early between four and five in the afternoon to give them dinner, a bath, and to put them to sleep.