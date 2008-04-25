Actress Michelle Vieth leaves family for filming in Colombia
Mexican actress Michelle Vieth, 27, is currently on location in Colombia filming scenes for her upcoming soap opera La Traicion and will be there for the next six weeks, but not without visits from her children, according to Michelle.
Her two kids, son Leandro, 2 ½, and daughter Michelle, 9 months, are back in Mexico staying with their father and Michelle says they miss her very much!
Even though Michelle is busy filming, when her kids do come to visit, she tries to keep their same evening routine.
Michelle's two kids, with husband Leandro Ampudia, will be visiting their mom in Colombia again next week.
