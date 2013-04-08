Bumpwatch: Hillary Scott Glows at the ACM Awards

The Lady Antebellum frontwoman hits the red carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards in a beautiful navy dress custom made by A Pea in the Pod.

Image zoom



Jason Merritt/Getty

Even though she’s expecting a girl this summer, Hillary Scott chose a beautiful blue gown to show off her pregnancy curves for the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

The Lady Antebellum frontwoman, 27, wore a custom navy jersey dress by A Pea in the Pod paired with Kelly Wearstler’s mother of pearl Fractured clutch, a CBL by CB Luxe bangle, ELAHN Jewels earrings and peep-toe pumps.

“So thankful to be getting ready backstage at the @ACMawards with the beautiful ladies in [Little Big Town] who are teaching me about being a mama!!!” Scott Tweeted before the show.

The happy mom-to-be also posted a sweet shot of herself and Reba McEntire on Instagram during the big event.

So far, Scott has had an easy pregnancy, except for a few cravings.

