Bumpwatch: Hillary Scott Glows at the ACM Awards
The Lady Antebellum frontwoman hits the red carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards in a beautiful navy dress custom made by A Pea in the Pod.
Jason Merritt/Getty
Even though she’s expecting a girl this summer, Hillary Scott chose a beautiful blue gown to show off her pregnancy curves for the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.
The Lady Antebellum frontwoman, 27, wore a custom navy jersey dress by A Pea in the Pod paired with Kelly Wearstler’s mother of pearl Fractured clutch, a CBL by CB Luxe bangle, ELAHN Jewels earrings and peep-toe pumps.
“So thankful to be getting ready backstage at the @ACMawards with the beautiful ladies in [Little Big Town] who are teaching me about being a mama!!!” Scott Tweeted before the show.
The happy mom-to-be also posted a sweet shot of herself and Reba McEntire on Instagram during the big event.
So far, Scott has had an easy pregnancy, except for a few cravings.
“There was one night where I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘We really have to go to the grocery store because I need a Pop-Tart right now,'” she told E! News.