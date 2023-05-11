All the Pregnant Couples on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Three couples announced pregnancies on the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet and three more stars showed off their growing bumps: see the sweet photos!

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 11, 2023 09:45 PM
01 of 06

Luke & Nicole Combs

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole had a special guest with them at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards — their baby on the way!

The country star's pregnant wife debuted her baby bump in a bedazzled dress with fringe on the red carpet at the annual award show on Thursday, two months after the couple first announced they are expecting baby No. 2.

02 of 06

Kimberly Perry

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Kimberly Perry. Getty

Weeks after sharing her pregnancy news with PEOPLE, Kimberly Perry walked the red carpet in a little black dress with a cape and cutout that perfectly framed her bump.

Perry is set to welcome a baby boy, her first child, in August with husband Johnny Costello.

03 of 06

Jordan & Kristen Davis

Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Baby No. 3 tagged along for Mom and Dad's big night at the ACM Awards! Nominee Jordan Davis kissed his attorney wife, who rocked the red carpet in a sparkly, champagne-colored ensemble after first debuting her bump in a purple mini dress at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards in March.

04 of 06

Renee Blair & Jordan Schmidt

Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt at Academy of Country Music Awards. Jason Kempin/Getty

Hitting the red carpet Thursday night, country singer Renee Blair told PEOPLE exclusively that she's pregnant with her first child with her music producer husband, Jordan Schmidt.

"If I've learned anything about life thus far, it's to expect the unexpected!" she told PEOPLE. "We got married and got pregnant all in what seemed like the same breath."

05 of 06

Caitlyn Smith

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

In yet another red carpet reveal, singer Caitlyn Smith debuted her baby bump Thursday night, confirming she's pregnant with baby No. 3 with her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk.

06 of 06

Dylan & Blair Scott

Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott, Blair Robinson. Katie Kauss

Presenting ... baby! Country singer Dylan Scott excitedly pointed to his wife's bump as they posed in PEOPLE's red carpet photo booth. The pair's new addition will be their third child together.

