Caitlyn Smith Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards

Caitlyn Smith and her husband Rollie Gaalswyk are about to be outnumbered.

On the red carpet of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, the "I Can't" singer, 36, revealed that she and Gaalswyk are expecting their third child. The couple are already parents to sons Lewis James, 4, and Thomas Miles, 7.

At the show, Smith is up for new female artist of the year, as is Priscilla Block, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade and Hailey Whitters. In April, Smith released her third album, High & Low.

Smith spoke to PEOPLE about life with her two sons in 2020, revealing that she was inspired to write the title track for her second album Supernova while watching her boys play on the back porch of their home.

"[I] found myself overwhelmed at how quickly life is speeding by," she said. "I took the idea to my friend, [songwriter] Aimee Mayo, and we talked and cried about our kids, our parents, at the reality of getting older."

"We came to the conclusion that our lives should be lived as bright and as full and as beautiful as a supernova — the fullest expression of a star," she continued. "A star's final moment is the most awe-inspiring thing I've ever seen … and isn't that how we should be living our lives? Shining as brightly as we can."

Caitlyn Smith. Jason Kempin/Getty

She also described how becoming a mom shifted her perspective on her life and career.

"I really had to sit down and do a lot of work, as I like to say, where, I realized, 'Okay, you're a mom now, you're going to be a mom of two and to be a great mom, you have to be a great person,'" she said. "So I did a lot of reading, a lot of meditating, a lot of therapy to really just go on this journey of trying to become the best version of myself and get rid of the stuff that doesn't serve me or my husband or my kids."

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's big night.

Caitlyn Smith. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

When the 2023 ACM Awards kick off, it will be a star-studded affair with Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown all set to present.

The show — pegged as "Country Music's Party of the Year" — will also feature performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.