Pregnant Elle King Jokes She's Feeling 'Tight' as She Debuts Baby Bump at 2021 ACM Awards

Elle King is a stunning mom-to-be!

The "Another You" singer, 31, hit the red carpet at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, showing off her baby bump ahead of her show-opening performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert. King is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Dan Tooker.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert Elle King and Miranda Lambert | Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty

Elle King and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Elle King and Miranda Lambert | Credit: Brent Harrington/CBS

The Grammy-nominated rocker is feeling "tight" as she gets used to performing while pregnant, but told PEOPLE following her and Lambert's rehearsal earlier this week that she's enjoying sharing this moment with her forthcoming baby.

"It's a really sweet thing because [Miranda's] done this kind of stuff a whole bunch of times, but it's a big deal for me," she explains. "And to know that I could tell my kid one day I did that one cool thing and you were there — it's cool."

"My fiancé and I are really, really excited and my family's excited," she adds. "This is going to be the first grandbaby for my dad and one of many for my mom, so we just can't wait. I feel like I've done a lot of things that I shouldn't have done in my life and this feels like something that I should do."

"I just can't wait to meet them and you know, Miranda will babysit," she says, glancing over at her reluctant bestie, "or our husbands will."

King revealed her happy pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in March, sharing that it comes after she struggled with infertility and previously suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance.

"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," she said at the time. "Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

Elle King pregnancy Dan Tooker and Elle King | Credit: Corey Bost

"I've experienced loss, and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done," said King. "You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure."

"Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away," she continued. "Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

As for the sex of the baby, King and Tooker followed her father Rob Schneider's advice and will find out when they welcome him or her. "My dad says you get two real surprises in life: what you have as a baby and when you die," she said.