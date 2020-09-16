Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wednesday will mark Maren Morris' first big performance since becoming a mom in March

Maren Morris Says Son, 5 Months, 'Can Stay Up a Little Late to Watch Mom' Perform at ACM Awards

Maren Morris is getting ready to take the stage once again — with a new fan in the audience!

The country singer is set to perform "To Hell & Back" from her album GIRL, from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night. And she hopes her 5-month-old son, Hayes Andrew, will be able to witness his mom in action.

"I don't know what time in the show I am, but he can stay up a little late to watch Mom," Morris, 30, told Taste of Country Nights — despite the fact that "I don't think it's quite registered [to him] that the people in the TV are real."

The mother of one also discussed her relationship with the wife of Busbee, a producer on GIRL who died last September at the age of 43 after a battle with brain cancer. (The couple have three children.)

"Me being a new mother, she's just been so supportive of me, and I just love that I'll forever have a friend in her," Morris told the outlet of Busbee's wife Jessie, adding that they "text all the time."

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift and Pink were also added to the lineup. Swift, 30, will debut "betty," her first performance of any folklore track, while Pink, 41, will join host Keith Urban for their collaboration "One Too Many."

Morris leads the pack of ACM Awards nominations alongside Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff, who stand in the lead for most nods with five each. The "Middle" singer is up for female artist of the year, group of the year (as a member of The Highwomen) and musical event of the year. She's also nominated twice in the album of the year category, for performing and producing her album.

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will air from Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.