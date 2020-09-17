Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett both won for entertainer of the year on Wednesday — the first tie for the trophy in ACM Awards history

Carrie Underwood Apologizes to Her Kids and Husband for Not Thanking Them in ACM Awards Speech

Between a show-stopping performance and a history-making win at Wednesday night's 2020 ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood had a lot of unforgettable moments — but she does have one regret.

"I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech. You would think after this many years and seeing other people give speeches and doing some of my own, I would think of people who are important to me. So I'm sorry! I do love my children and my husband!" said Underwood, 37.

On having her older child take part in her upcoming Christmas album, the mother of two raved, "It was wonderful to have Isaiah be a part of what I love. Having that moment, I was like, 'I don't know how he's going to do,' [but] he was super excited to be there. [I thought], 'If nothing else, he'll have a fun day seeing what Mommy does.' "

"So it was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do, and he ended up being really great in the studio. I was so proud," Underwood added.

The American Idol alum took the Opry stage in a maroon gown and addressed the remote audience ahead of her set. "Patsy and Loretta, Martina and Barbara, Reba and Dolly. These strong voices mean so much to me and to all the other female artists who stand on their shoulders," she said.

"They are some of my heroes, and I am so honored to stand alongside them as a fellow member of the Grand Ole Opry. It's my pleasure to pay tribute to these legendary ladies as we celebrate the Opry's 95th anniversary," Underwood added.

She then unleashed her stunning vocals on a slew of hits by the aforementioned queens of country, including Cline's "Crazy," Lynn's "You Ain't Woman Enough," Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," Parton's "Why'd You Come in Here," McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and McBride's "A Broken Wing."

Underwood was the only female nominee in the entertainer of the year category this year, competing for the trophy against Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

In a history-making decision, both she and Rhett, 30, nabbed the honor during Wednesday night's remote telecast from Nashville, Tennessee.

"2020, man!" Underwood quipped as she accepted the award from host Keith Urban. "Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God. And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church."