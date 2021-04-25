The couple announced in October that they initially became pregnant with twins but experienced what's called a "vanishing twin," when one fetus absorbs the other

The Challenge's Abram Boise and Wife Rachel Welcome Their First Baby, Son Atlas

Abram Boise has a new challenge to tackle: fatherhood!

The Challenge alum, 38, and his wife Rachel Missie welcomed their first child together, son Atlas Young, on April 22, he announced on Instagram. The pair tied the knot in June 2019.

"Welcome to Earth on earth day, my little man cub: Atlas Young Boise," he wrote, along with a cute photo of the newborn in his dad's arms as their dog stood close by. Quoting Rudyard Kipling, "For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack," the Road Rules alum added, "What a wonderful world you have given me @rachelmissie."

The new mom also shared their baby boy's arrival on Instagram with the same photo and similar caption.

Boise, who competed on The Challenge intermittently between 2003 and 2016, and his wife announced their happy pregnancy news in October.

"My husband and I are so excited to announce we're expecting our first child!" Missie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple holding a sonogram of their baby on the way. In the photo, Boise kissed his wife while placing a hand on her baby bump.

In the caption, Missie explained that she was initially pregnant with twins but experienced what's called a "vanishing twin," meaning one fetus absorbed the other.

"This pregnancy started out as twins however within the first trimester my body decided it could only support one baby," she said at the time. "We experienced what's called 'vanishing twin.' The body sacrifices and reabsorbs the other fetus into the uterine wall, putting all that nourishment towards the strongest baby."

Missie said they had "gotten so attached to the idea of twins and mourned the loss of what could have been."

"Now we continue to celebrate what is, the beautiful life growing healthy and strong," she added. "Our bodies are so dedicated towards protecting, and making decisions towards the greater good. Remember to be gentle, take care, and love yourself as your body chooses to love you."