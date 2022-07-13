ABC News' Maggie Rulli Expecting First Baby with Husband Morgan Blake: 'Thrilled'
This just in — Maggie Rulli is going to be a mom!
The ABC News foreign correspondent, 35, announced Wednesday while appearing on Good Morning America that she and husband Morgan Blake are expecting their first baby together.
Rulli was reporting live from the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris when GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos asked about her "good news."
"I figured what better place to share happy news than from the happiest place on earth? I am thrilled to let you all know that my husband and I are expecting our first child" Rulli announced with a big smile on her face.
She continued, "You saw this kid dancing with me out there, so they're an Avengers fan already, I swear by it."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: ABC News' Diane Macedo Expecting Second Baby After 'Unexplained' Fertility Issues: 'So Thrilled'
Rulli and Blake tied the knot in September 2017 after more than six years of engagement.
She recently celebrated her husband with a sweet Instagram tribute for his birthday in April.
"It's somebody's Birthday*!!" she wrote alongside photos from their festivities. "What a weekend celebrating my absolute favorite person surrounded by more of my favorite people ❤️ Cheers to the guy who always makes us laugh, lifts us up, and is an ace at loading the dishwasher."
Rulli has been based in ABC's London bureau since 2019. She previously worked at the outlet's Washington D.C. station, covering the 2016 presidential debate and former President Donald Trump's inauguration.