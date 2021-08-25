"Here's to the schools and teachers," Abby Wambach wrote on Instagram, after her stepdaughter Tish's teacher asked students their preferred pronouns on the first day of school

Abby Wambach Praises Stepdaughter Tish's Teacher for Asking About Preferred Pronouns on First Day

Abby Wambach has long been a champion of LGBTQ+ inclusion throughout her career. But on Wednesday, she was singing someone else's praises for their part in creating a safe space for others.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, 41, shared support for her stepdaughter Tish's teacher on social media, after the educator asked students their preferred pronouns on the first day.

"Here's to the schools and teachers committed to making all kids feel welcome and celebrated this year," Wambach wrote on Instagram. "It matters. Thank you."

Her post came with a photo of a family group text thread that showed Tish writing, "Our teacher asked our pronouns," as Wambach texted back: "Omg!!!!!!!"

Wambach's wife Glennon Doyle previously shared the exchanged to Twitter. "First Day of School Doyle Melton Wambach family picture," Doyle, 45, wrote. "Thank you, California," she added to the text chain.

Wambach and Doyle, who tied the knot in May 2017, opened up to PEOPLE last year about their family dynamic, with the soccer star as a "bonus mom" to Doyle's kids.

"I didn't know how to be [a mom]," Wambach said in May 2020. "I had the instinct but I grew up in a very different family than the one that Glennon and I are creating."

"Before I met Glennon, I was living fast and hard," Wambach added of Chase, Tish and Amma, whom Doyle shares with ex-husband Craig Melton. "The kids and Glennon have taught me everything."

The Time 100 honoree even co-coaches Tish's soccer team with Melton, a former model.

"We're in constant communication," she noted. "Craig gave me the biggest gift in allowing me into the family dynamic. He gave the kids permission to love me."