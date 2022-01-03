CNN's Abby Phillip Shares Sweet Photos from Baby Naomi's First Snow Day: 'So Excited'

Abby Phillip and her baby girl are having fun in the snow.

On Monday, the CNN anchor, 33, and her husband Marcus Richardson shared a joint Instagram post of their 4-month-old daughter Naomi Angelina's first snow day. In the photos, the new mom is standing in the falling snow holding her baby girl, who's bundled in a pink coat and white beanie.

"Someone was SO excited for the snow that she woke up in the middle of the night for 2.5 hours 😆😩 But our first snow day is here and it's amazing! ❄️ ⛄️" they captioned the post.

Phillip also shared a video on her Instagram Story as she attempted to sit Naomi down in the snow.

"Nobody: … First time mom: let me just put this baby down right here in the 2 inches of snow 😆" she wrote alongside the clip.

Phillip and Richardson welcomed Naomi on Aug. 16 and, at the time, the Harvard grad told PEOPLE that she would be taking her full maternity leave before heading back to work so she can enjoy every moment of new motherhood.

"You only get your first one once, so I'm going to take that time, spend it with her and nurture her until she watches me go back to work and learns that mommy has a job," Phillip said.

Phillip and Richardson have been together for 10 years and married for three, and she doesn't intend on changing their solid framework even with a new addition to the family.

"From the beginning, Marcus knew he was dating a journalist who was attached to her phone and working seven [days] a week. He always took that in stride. We've put a lot of time and effort into our relationship," she said, adding, "I don't want motherhood to change me too much."

"I'm a believer in bringing your child along with your life," shared Phillip. "I want to keep doing the things that I normally do, working and traveling, seeing friends and going out and having a glass of wine."

She continued, "Being a mom has felt so natural. It's the most important responsibility that I have."