Inside CNN Anchor Abby Phillip's Bohemian-Chic Nursery for Newborn Baby Daughter Naomi

Abby Phillip gives PEOPLE a tour of their nursery, which features baby Naomi's growing sneaker collection and "thoughtful" gifts from friends and colleagues like Gayle King

Abby Phillip crafted her ideal space for her newborn.

The CNN anchor, 32, and husband Marcus Richardson welcomed their first baby, daughter Naomi Angelina, on Aug. 16, and in an exclusive new video, she takes PEOPLE on a tour of their nursery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Phillip explains she wanted a bohemian-chic style for the room with muted pinks and earth tones. The "main attraction," she says, is a shelf on one wall that displays gifts from their friends — including tiny baby shoes since her husband is "a bit of a sneakerhead."

"Now Naomi has a sneaker collection on the wall," says Phillip with a laugh. "She started getting so many pairs of shoes, that I was like I gotta find a place to display all these shoes. ... This is just kind of a playful corner."

The nursery also includes a "whimsical" wall of animal artwork, plus lots of books for the new parents to read to their baby girl.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

abby phillip Credit: Daymion Mardel

Phillip also showcased a rocking chair gifted to her by CBS Mornings' Gayle King.

"She has been a really big supporter of ours and sent this really special rocking chair with Naomi's name on it. So she's got a lot of really thoughtful gifts from a lot of my friends and colleagues, and definitely when she's older, hopefully, she appreciates all of these amazing people thinking of her when she was just a little baby."

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Phillip says, "Being a mom has felt so natural. It's the most important responsibility that I have."

Announcing her happy birth news last month, Phillip told PEOPLE in a statement, "Marcus and I are so happy to announce that the Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat. Mom and baby are feeling great. Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014."