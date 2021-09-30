CNN's Abby Phillip: 'I Don't Want Motherhood to Change Me Too Much'

"I'm a believer in bringing your child along with your life. I want to keep doing the things that I normally do," Abby Phillip tells PEOPLE

Abby Phillip doesn't want to compromise her ambitions.

The CNN anchor, 32, and husband Marcus Richardson welcomed their first baby, daughter Naomi Angelina, on Aug. 16, and in this week's issue of PEOPLE, she says that she plans to take her full maternity leave before heading back to work so she can enjoy every moment of new motherhood.

"You only get your first one once, so I'm going to take that time, spend it with her and nurture her until she watches me go back to work and learns that mommy has a job," says Phillip.

Phillip and Richardson have been together for 10 years and married for three, and she doesn't intend on changing their solid framework even with a new addition to the family.

"From the beginning, Marcus knew he was dating a journalist who was attached to her phone and working seven [days] a week. He always took that in stride. We've put a lot of time and effort into our relationship," she says, adding, "I don't want motherhood to change me too much."

"I'm a believer in bringing your child along with your life," shares Phillip. "I want to keep doing the things that I normally do, working and traveling, seeing friends and going out and having a glass of wine."

The Harvard grad says, "Being a mom has felt so natural. It's the most important responsibility that I have."

Announcing her happy birth news last month, Phillip told PEOPLE in a statement, "Marcus and I are so happy to announce that the Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat. Mom and baby are feeling great. Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014."