It's a Girl — and a Boy! The View's Abby Huntsman Welcomes Twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey

Abby Huntsman is a mom of three!

The View co-host, 33, gave birth to twins — daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey — late on Wednesday, June 5, in New York City, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby,” Huntsman tells PEOPLE.

“William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc,” she jokes, adding, “Both babies are long like their parents — 19 inches.”

Huntsman and her husband Jeffrey Livingston are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

The new mother of three’s father Jon Huntsman, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and her mother Mary Kaye came in from Moscow for the special delivery.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Abby Huntsman and Jeffrey Livingston with twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey Abby Huntsman

Image zoom Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey Abby Huntsman

Image zoom Jeffrey Livingston with twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey Abby Huntsman

Image zoom Jon Huntsman Abby Huntsman

RELATED: Party Time! The View Throws Pregnant Abby Huntsman a Baby Shower for Her Twins on the Way

Though thrilled to be a family of five, Huntsman initially said that getting the news the couple were expecting twins was still a shock.

“When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic,” the then-mom-to-be said when announcing her pregnancy in an exclusive January interview with PEOPLE.

“I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar,” Huntsman added of her husband. “I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.’ “

Image zoom Jon Huntsman and Mary Kaye Huntsman Abby Huntsman

Image zoom Abby Huntsman

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

The couple conceived without fertility treatments, making the surprise an even bigger one — and after the initial shock, a much-welcomed bit of news considering they wanted their children to be close in age.

“I’m one of seven kids, and I love being around a bunch of siblings because I think it teaches you independence, and it teaches you how to grow up quickly and also just be a good friend and be a good sister,” said Huntsman.

And while she was feeling “a mix of emotions” surrounding the news, she was “very excited” and “so grateful” for her pregnancy and that the babies were healthy.