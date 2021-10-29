Abby Huntsman Shares Adorable New Photos with Twins Ruby and Will, 2, and Daughter Isabel, 3½
Abby Huntsman shares her three kids with husband Jeffrey Livingston
Abby Huntsman is all smiles with her family!
Huntsman, 35, her husband Jeffrey Livingston and their three kids, 2-year-old twins, daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey and daughter Isabel Grace, 3½, pose together for a series of sweet family photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.
In the adorable images, the mom of three looks chic in a red dress while her husband wears a pair of jeans and a white button-down shirt.
Their three kids match in various blue denim outfits with the girls in dresses and William in button-down and white pants. Ruby also matched her mom's color scheme with a red bow in her hair.
Last month, Huntsman shared another heartwarming photo of her three kids together as they sat side by side on a set of steps.
"Three little 🦆's went out one day..❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post.
Marking her twins' turning 2 in June, Huntsman shared a gallery of family photos showing sweet moments of the siblings, writing, "And just like that, they are 2! What a wild, exhausting, unexpected, and fun ride it's been so far."
"We've never seen a bond quite like theirs and we couldn't be more obsessed with them," she added. "Here's to another year full of playing pranks on mom and dad, a house filled with laughs, and if we're lucky, some extra kisses and snuggles along the way. We are definitely the lucky ones to be their parents."
Along with being a mom, Huntsman is staying busy with her new weekly podcast with Dear Media, I Wish Somebody Told Me…, which debuted on Thursday.
On the show, Huntsman and co-host/close friend Lauren Leeds, sit down with different interesting personalities and discuss hardships, heartaches, moments of revelation and triumph.
Guests include celebs like Mario Lopez and Teddi Mellencamp, but also blind Paralympic medalist Brad Snyder ("He made me feel so inspired," Huntsman says) and Ursula Burns, a trailblazing Black woman CEO.
