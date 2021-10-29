Abby Huntsman Shares Adorable New Photos with Twins Ruby and Will, 2, and Daughter Isabel, 3½

Abby Huntsman is all smiles with her family!

Huntsman, 35, her husband Jeffrey Livingston and their three kids, 2-year-old twins, daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey and daughter Isabel Grace, 3½, pose together for a series of sweet family photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable images, the mom of three looks chic in a red dress while her husband wears a pair of jeans and a white button-down shirt.

Their three kids match in various blue denim outfits with the girls in dresses and William in button-down and white pants. Ruby also matched her mom's color scheme with a red bow in her hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abby Huntsman Podcast Abby Huntsman Podcast Abby Huntsman Podcast

Left: Credit: Charisse Photography Center: Credit: Charisse Photography Right: Credit: Charisse Photography

Last month, Huntsman shared another heartwarming photo of her three kids together as they sat side by side on a set of steps.

"Three little 🦆's went out one day..❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the post.

Marking her twins' turning 2 in June, Huntsman shared a gallery of family photos showing sweet moments of the siblings, writing, "And just like that, they are 2! What a wild, exhausting, unexpected, and fun ride it's been so far."

"We've never seen a bond quite like theirs and we couldn't be more obsessed with them," she added. "Here's to another year full of playing pranks on mom and dad, a house filled with laughs, and if we're lucky, some extra kisses and snuggles along the way. We are definitely the lucky ones to be their parents."

Along with being a mom, Huntsman is staying busy with her new weekly podcast with Dear Media, I Wish Somebody Told Me…, which debuted on Thursday.

On the show, Huntsman and co-host/close friend Lauren Leeds, sit down with different interesting personalities and discuss hardships, heartaches, moments of revelation and triumph.