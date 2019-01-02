Abby Huntsman is adding not one, but two babies to her brood!

The View co-host, 32, is pregnant with twins, she reveals to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about her growing family that includes husband Jeffrey Livingston and their 13-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

“I knew something was different this time,” Huntsman says of her pregnancy. “I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately. I was sick with Isabel, but not until about eight weeks, so I was worried something might have been wrong.”

“When I went to the doctor I was, if anything, just concerned about it,” she explains. “Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be.”

Huntsman tells PEOPLE she doesn’t “have any immediate relatives that have twins” and that when she told her parents the happy news, “they started laughing.”

Livingston, however, had a much different (but just as memorable) reaction. As the mom-to-be recalls, “When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic.”

The couple conceived without fertility treatments, making the surprise an even bigger one — and after the initial shock, a much-welcomed bit of news considering they wanted their children to be close in age.

“I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar,” Huntsman adds of her husband. “I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.’ “

“It was just one of those things like out of a movie, but I get it,” she continues. “[As] a dad, I think he’s thinking about the costs of everything and the logistics. Now we’re so excited.”

Abby Huntsman's daughter Isabel Courtesy Abby Huntsman

Huntsman shares with PEOPLE that a select few individuals on The View set — including Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, who’ve “been so supportive and so great” — were in on her pregnancy news, but she had kept it under wraps from most until now.

“Meghan is one of my best friends, so she was one of the first people I called after I left the doctor, and I was really just overwhelmed,” Huntsman says. “She was so thrilled because her grandma’s a twin, it runs in her family, so she has sent me books about twins. She’s like, ‘My mom always wanted me to have twins,’ so she’s really helped me mentally get through it.”

While she can’t wait to welcome her two newest family members, the star says she’s “most excited” to see daughter Isabel flex her big-sister muscles — despite the “chaos in a New York City apartment” twins will undoubtedly add to. (The family also has a golden retriever named George.)

“She just turned 1, and to think you’re gonna be a big sister in just a few months, it’s crazy,” Huntsman tells PEOPLE of little Isabel. “But you know what? I think it helps you. I’m one of seven kids, and I love being around a bunch of siblings because I think it teaches you independence, and it teaches you how to grow up quickly and also just be a good friend and be a good sister.”

Huntsman’s current pregnancy cravings? “Cap’n Crunch” and “Cool Ranch Doritos,” she says, admitting that she eats “all day long” and “splurge(s) every single day on something.”

And while she’s feeling “a mix of emotions” surrounding the news, she’s “very excited” and “so grateful” for her pregnancy and that the babies are healthy.

Still, Huntsman can’t help feeling nervous about how she’ll deliver two babies at once and parent three children under age 2, explaining, “You start thinking about the logistics of just feeding them. How do you feed both at the same time, and what if they’re all crying? All those things go through your mind.”

“I’m real excited for the next chapter when I can announce it, but I think I’m starting to feel a little better,” she continues.

“This will be the more fun stage of the pregnancy. The first three or four months are just … it’s not easy for any woman. It’s emotional, and you just want everything to be okay.”