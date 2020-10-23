Abby Elliott announced her pregnancy in September after opening up about her journey with in vitro fertilization

Abby Elliott and Husband Billy Kennedy Welcome Daughter Edith Pepper: 'Love of Our Lives'

Abby Elliott is a mom!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 33, has welcomed a daughter, after previously opening up about her struggles with infertility and in vitro fertilization journey.

On Friday, the new mom posted a black-and-white family photo on Instagram of herself cradling her newborn with her husband Billy Kennedy looking over her shoulder.

In the caption, Elliott announces their baby girl's name — Edith Pepper Kennedy — while writing, "The love of our lives."

The baby is the first child for Elliott and Kennedy. She announced her pregnancy in September via Instagram, revealing that her due date was in October.

"Happy 4 Years my love! Here's to many more wonderful adventures with you — the greatest one of all coming next month❤️," Elliott captioned a trio of snaps featuring the couple at the beach.

In the second image, the Indebted actress showed off her baby bump under a striped top.

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness," Elliott (who previously shared that she and Kennedy had five frozen embryos) told Clarkson, 38, at the time.