Abby Elliott Kennedy Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way Before Stepping Out at Golden Globe Awards

"We can't wait to meet you in June," Abby Elliott Kennedy said as she announced the sex of her second child with husband Billy Kennedy

By
Published on January 10, 2023 09:53 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Abby Elliott arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Abby Elliott Kennedy is having a boy!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 35, revealed that she and husband Billy Kennedy are having a boy as they prepare to welcome their second child together.

She showed off her natural beauty and her baby bump as she held her growing belly in a photo shared on Instagram.

"Baby Boy 💙 we can't wait to meet you in June," she captioned the post, which included a snap of a bottle of Ritual's zero-proof tequila alternative.

She tagged her husband, whose Instagram profile is private, in the exciting post.

The soon-to-be mom of two showcased her pregnancy at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday evening.

Styled by Ariel Tunnell, she stepped out in an orange, full-length sequins dress from Pamella Roland's Fall 2021 Collection. It featured a high neck and blouson sleeves.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

She paired her look with a Simitri spice-colored fringe clutch complete with a metallic strap belt.

Kennedy and Elliott are gearing up to be a family of four after welcoming daughter Edith Pepper Kennedy in October 2020.

Announcing Edith's arrival, Elliott posted a black-and-white family photo on Instagram of herself cradling her newborn with her husband Billy Kennedy looking over her shoulder.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!

In the caption, Elliott revealed their baby girl's name — Edith Pepper Kennedy — while writing, "The love of our lives."

Prior to announcing her first pregnancy, she opened up about her IVF journey on The Kelly Clarkson Show, joking that her husband would be spending their "very romantic" Valentine's Day giving Elliott hormone "shots in [her] butt."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness," Elliott (who previously shared that she and Kennedy had five frozen embryos) told Clarkson at the time.

"This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone," she added on Instagram following the February appearance. "To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.❤️"

