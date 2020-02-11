Abby Elliott Reveals She's Undergoing 'Hardcore' IVF Treatments: 'We Don't Talk About It Enough'

Abby Elliott is opening up about her journey to motherhood.

The Indebted actress stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday to chat with the host about her career and her plans to start a family with husband of three years Billy Kennedy, revealing she is in the process of undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments to help conceive their first child.

“It’s hardcore. So this Valentine’s Day, I’ll be getting shots in my butt by my husband. Very romantic,” joked Elliott, 32, of the couple’s plans for the upcoming holiday.

“The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don’t talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness,” added the former Saturday Night Live cast member.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Abby Elliott The Kelly Clarkson Show

RELATED GALLERY: Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union and More Celebrities Who’ve Opened Up About Their Emotional IVF Journeys

Host Kelly Clarkson told her guest she was “so happy” she wanted to talk about her IVF journey on the show, “because I have friends who went through it and went through some serious depression, felt shame [and thought], ‘What [is] wrong with me?’ “

“Tried everything under the sun and sometimes it just doesn’t happen and you need science to help move it along,” added the mother of two, 37.

“It’s such a miracle what [doctors] can do — that’s a miracle in and of itself,” Elliott said, going on to share that as the older of two girls, she “definitely” always wanted to be a mom growing up.

“I had a little baby carriage and a baby doll,” she recalled of her childhood.

RELATED VIDEO: Abby Elliott’s Crazy Connection to Indebted Co-Star Steven Weber: “I Was His Kids’ Nanny!”

That parental instinct has come in handy over the years before the Odd Mom Out actress and television writer Kennedy began trying for children of their own. (The couple tied the knot in October 2016.)

“I was actually [Indebted costar] Steven Weber’s kids’ nanny when I first moved to L.A.,” Elliott told PEOPLE Now recently. “So it came full circle that now he’s my father-in-law [on the show].”

The actress, who is the daughter of actor Chris Elliott, said Weber’s two sons were “lovely” and “adorable,” recalling they they had “half a British accent, because [Weber’s] ex-wife is British.”

“They are just so beautiful now and they’re in college, which makes me feel really old,” she joked of the boys.