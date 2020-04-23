Abby Elliott Shares Supportive Post for Infertility Awareness Week: 'My Heart Is with Everyone'

Image zoom Abby Elliott Abby Elliott Kennedy/Instagram

Abby Elliott is helping to raise awareness about infertility.

The Indebted actress, who has been open in the past about undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments, is continuing to shine a light on the complicated path many face on their journey to parenthood.

In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, made it clear that those who deal with infertility are not alone. "Infertility sucks and my heart is with everyone that's a part of the 'worst club with the best members,' " she wrote, alongside two smiling photographs, one of which documented her journey with her husband of three years, Billy Kennedy.

"1 in 8 couples have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy," she wrote, noting one statistic, and added that about "7.4 million women have received infertility treatment in their lifetime."

Despite how common infertility treatments are, she added that "only 16 states have some sort of insurance mandate to help cover" the medical costs.

Opening up about her IVF journey earlier this year, Elliott also spoke about the need to continue to raise awareness and understanding.

"It's hardcore," she told Kelly Clarkson of her treatments, joking,"This Valentine's Day, I'll be getting shots in my butt by husband. So romantic."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women," she added.

Agreeing with Elliott, Clarkson, 37, shared that some of her friends who went through IVF experienced "some serious depression" after trying "everything under the sun."

"Sometimes it just doesn't happen and you need science to help move it along," the mother of two added.

After the episode aired, Elliott offered up an inspiring message to anyone with a similar story.

"This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone," she wrote on Instagram. "To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.❤️"