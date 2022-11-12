Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three — and Nick Cannon is now a dad of 12!

The professional DJ — who already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Cannon, 42 — welcomed a baby girl on Friday, she confirmed in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

"11.11.22," De La Rosa wrote atop a photograph of her newborn baby girl resting on her chest.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In an Instagram post of his own, Cannon celebrated the birth of his 12th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he continued. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

"Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," Cannon added. "Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

The proud dad concluded: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

De La Rosa had previously not revealed who the father of her third baby was, though fans began to speculate it was Cannon after the former radio personality thanked the Wild N' Out host for her babymoon in early October.

Sharing a hotel welcome note congratulating her on the babymoon, De La Rosa wrote, "Here's to celebrating life."

She later shared views of a beach and a video of herself posing in a bikini, and later reflected on the trip in a photo holding someone's hand, who was cut out of the frame.

"Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don't know what tomorrow brings but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store," she wrote alongside the post.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa then shared more photos on her Instagram Story, including one of Cannon looking out over the ocean.

Tagging the star, she wrote, "I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."

The last photo she shared showed the now-mother of three in a black bikini with a black long-sleeve lace maxi dress. She posed next to Cannon, who wore a pale sweatsuit as he posed with a hand on her bump.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also co-parents Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, seven weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.