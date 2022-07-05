Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon celebrated twins Zion and Zillion on their first birthday last month

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Talks Changes in Twins Zion and Zillion While Celebrating Fourth of July

Abby De La Rosa enjoyed a beautiful day with her growing family on the Fourth of July.

The 31-year-old shared photos on Instagram Monday as she soaked up the sunshine and showcased her baby bump while spending the holiday with her father and kids.

In one snap, she featured twin sons Zion and Zillion, 12 months, in matching bucket hats with red, white and blue plaid, navy overalls, and bright red Vans sneakers. She revealed that the twins' "roles have reversed" as she progresses in her pregnancy with her third baby.

"Zilly has always been the most independent and Zion was always attached to my hip," wrote De La Rosa, who shares her twins with Nick Cannon.

"But as my pregnancy progresses, the roles have reversed. Zilly doesn't want to leave my side," she added with a laughing crying emoji.

In a candid Instagram Live last month after announcing she's expecting her third child, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

On her OnlyFans page, she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.

De La Rosa has also discussed the relationship she has with the other women Cannon has fathered children with on her OnlyFans page.

Asked if she knows any of the other women, De La Rosa Replied, "Yes, only one of them."

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," she continued. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart[sic] of. The rest of the woman[sic] I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well."

Cannon has also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.