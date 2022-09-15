Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Says Nick Cannon's 'Track Record of Relationships' Led Her to Face Hate

Abby De La Rosa is opening up about what it's like being one of the moms to Nick Cannon's children.

De La Rosa recently spoke candidly with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast about what it's like to be part of the Wild N' Out host's big family.

The soon-to-be mom of three said she received a lot of criticism during her pregnancy with the twins for being the third woman to have a child with Cannon at that point. De La Rosa was pregnant at the same time that Alyssa Scott was expecting late son Zen, who was born nine days after her twins and died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"I've never been hit with thousands of people just telling me their hate for me," she said, noting that the public discussion of his previous relationships and partners made it so their situation inherently became very public.

"His track record of relationships at the time had been maybe more intensified," she recalled.

"He had a lover over here that, they were going strong and they had been involved for years. Then he had another beautiful family over here that he has. And then he has his ex-wife, who's the queen of all queens," she added, referring to Mariah Carey. "People feel so invested."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

The pregnant former radio personality shares twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Cannon who she said is currently her "primary partner." She is also pregnant with her third child, due this fall.

De La Rosa admitted that Cannon "isn't perfect" when it comes to managing his blended family, but there's trust between them. "I trust the connection that I have with Nick."

"Now don't get me wrong, we're all human. Nick is not perfect. There's been times he's been a little hesitant about being completely honest, and I think that's something everyone wants."

Abby De La Rosa with her twin boys. Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa said that while she's chosen to be monogamous with Cannon during her pregnancy, "I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever."

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell, who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole on Wednesday.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.