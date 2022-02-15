Abby De La Rosa Spends Valentine's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Twin Sons Zion and Zillion

Abby De La Rosa's boys are feeling the love this Valentine's Day.

On Monday, the 30-year-old DJ celebrated Valentine's Day with her twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom she shares with Nick Cannon. She shared a sweet photo of the baby boys playing in a massive red ball pit, wearing matching outfits for the special occasion which was also the day they turned 8 months old.

"Our boys are 8 months today! Happy Valentine's Day from us," De La Rosa wrote alongside the Instagram Story.

Abby De La Rosa/instagram

The proud mom is often showing off Zion and Zillion on social media. Most recently, she shared a video on Instagram of the twins on the go with their baby walkers, writing, "People let me tell you bout my best friends. I'm so honored to be their mommy #TeamUs🤍🤍"

De La Rosa and Cannon, 41, welcomed Zion and Zillion on June 14.

Prior to welcoming the boys, De La Rosa admitted on a Q&A on her Instagram Stories that having a baby with Cannon, who is soon-to-be a father of eight, "was something we were manifesting" for a while.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby," she explained back in September. "Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned."

NIck Cannon rollout

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date,' " she continued. "It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

De La Rosa wrote in the caption of her post: "When friends turn into family ✨."

During the Q&A, the Masked by La Rose founder also said that she'd like to have more children in the future "if God permits."