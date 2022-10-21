Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'

"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump

By
Published on October 21, 2022 08:35 PM
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Photo: getty (2)

Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family.

The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion.

"City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump is prominently on display as they pose on the 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles.

De La Rosa shared more photos on her Instagram Story, tagging the Masked Singer host in a photo with their sons, writing: "My guys."

"I met Nick while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station - & it's the city that raised me! It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy," she wrote with another photo in her story.

nick cannon and Abby De La Rosa
Abby De La Rosa/ instagram

The photos show the family of four matching in denim and white, with Cannon and the twins wearing white sweatbands on their heads. De La Rosa's jeans are undone, and she hugs her pregnant stomach in the photos.

"Y'all ready for the next episode?" De La Rosa wrote with a cry-laughing emoji, adding on the last slide, "From the west coast with love."

De La Rosa announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June with a short clip. She posed under a set of decorative balloons that spelled "BABY," teasing in the caption: "IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!"

She did not confirm who the father is, but teased that she will be "posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know" on OnlyFans. On the subscription-only platform, she revealed she is expecting a girl. She also revealed her due date is set for Oct. 25.

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also co-parents Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'

Cannon also shares newborn son Rise Messiah, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

