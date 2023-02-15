Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'

Abby De La Rosa is loving life as a mom of three.

The former radio personality, 32, celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing photos of her three kids — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 20 months — enjoying the holiday.

De La Rosa, who shares her kids with Nick Cannon, propped daughter Beautiful up in front of a flower wall arrangement that also had her name, dressing the infant in all red and writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Later, she added a photo of Zion and Zillion, facing away from the camera in matching camo pants and black Wild N'Out Records jackets with checkered Vans.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Last month, the mom of three shared a video of the two boys playing with a giant abacus in the park, crouched down together before turning around and looking at the camera and toddling off in different directions. Both were dressed in cranberry red pants, gray sweatshirts with a raccoon printed on each.

In another video, the proud mom showed Zion playing in the same area where he took his first steps.

"Zion took his first steps at this very spot," she recalled. "He wanted to ring the bell then and now. Time flies."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa also gave a glimpse at her and Cannon's newest addition, daughter Beautiful, who was dressed to match Mom for the outing.

"And of course, I had her match me," she captioned the shot, where the infant was propped up against a pillowy headboard wearing a cozy off-white long-sleeved onesie with little plush bumps and a bear on it. The cream-colored outfit was topped off with a matching bow.

Cannon is a father of 12, sharing sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to 11½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 5 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 9 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.