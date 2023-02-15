Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'

Abby De La Rosa is mom to three of Nick Cannon's 12 kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:56 PM
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Photo: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Abby De La Rosa is loving life as a mom of three.

The former radio personality, 32, celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing photos of her three kids — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 20 months — enjoying the holiday.

De La Rosa, who shares her kids with Nick Cannon, propped daughter Beautiful up in front of a flower wall arrangement that also had her name, dressing the infant in all red and writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Later, she added a photo of Zion and Zillion, facing away from the camera in matching camo pants and black Wild N'Out Records jackets with checkered Vans.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Last month, the mom of three shared a video of the two boys playing with a giant abacus in the park, crouched down together before turning around and looking at the camera and toddling off in different directions. Both were dressed in cranberry red pants, gray sweatshirts with a raccoon printed on each.

In another video, the proud mom showed Zion playing in the same area where he took his first steps.

"Zion took his first steps at this very spot," she recalled. "He wanted to ring the bell then and now. Time flies."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa also gave a glimpse at her and Cannon's newest addition, daughter Beautiful, who was dressed to match Mom for the outing.

"And of course, I had her match me," she captioned the shot, where the infant was propped up against a pillowy headboard wearing a cozy off-white long-sleeved onesie with little plush bumps and a bear on it. The cream-colored outfit was topped off with a matching bow.

Cannon is a father of 12, sharing sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to 11½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 5 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 9 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Brittany Bell Shares Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Rise on Campus with Her as She Opens Up About Being a Student Mom
Brittany Bell Opens Up About 'Student Mom Life' in Photos at School with Son Rise: 'I Won't Stop'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch