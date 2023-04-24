Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon with Other Moms of His Children 'Turns Me On a Little Bit'

Abby De La Rosa is getting candid about how she feels when seeing Nick Cannon with the other moms of his children.

On Monday's episode of The Daily Cannon, the actor's new morning show on which De La Rosa serves as DJ, Cannon and De La Rosa — who share three kids together, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months — spoke about their relationship.

In addition to De La Rosa, Cannon has welcomed nine children with five other women.

"I got love for all the women," De La Rosa said of the moms of Cannon's other kids.

Asked if De La Rosa minds seeing Cannon with the other moms or if she feels a "little jealousy," the DJ replied, "For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit."

"Like, I'm a little jealous, but at the same time it's just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Cannon chatted with PEOPLE about his priorities as a father and his love for his large family.

"I believe that's what we're put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning," Cannon said. "Career and work and all of that, take second."

Noting that there are "a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I'm actually not even a part of," Cannon is confident in his decisions as a parent.

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

"I understand that my lifestyle isn't typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them," he added. "Like I always say, I just love with abundance."

Along with the kids he shares with De La Rosa, the comedian, 42, is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.