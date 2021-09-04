Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy Was Something She and Nick Cannon 'Were Manifesting' Before Twins

Abby De La Rosa is opening up about her journey to motherhood.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Friday, the 30-year-old DJ spoke about how she and Nick Cannon became parents to 2-month-old sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, sharing that having a child "was something we were manifesting" for a while before she found out that she was pregnant with twins.

According to De La Rosa, she first learned that she was expecting last April, but suffered a pregnancy loss. The Masked by La Rose founder then discovered she was pregnant again in October on her 30th birthday.

When asked by a fan if the pregnancy was planned, De La Rosa replied, "First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby."

De La Rosa went on to note that "little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned."

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date,' " she continued. "It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

De La Rosa wrote in the caption of her post: "When friends turn into family ✨."

During the Q&A, De La Rosa also said that she'd like to have more children in the future "if God permits."

"And if God doesn't permit, it's alright," she said. "I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey."

As for her friendship with Cannon, De La Rosa revealed that they had actually "crossed paths numerous times throughout the years" when a brand she worked for was collaborating with his Ncredible Entertainment production company, but the two "officially connected" in 2019.

"I have my own radio show at the rival radio station in which he worked at, and he was there doing an interview and I was there in the studio doing an interview as well, and that's when he said he saw me," the new mom explained.

De La Rosa welcomed her twins on June 14, nine days before Cannon became a father to his seventh child, a son named Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

Back in December, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. The Nickelodeon alum is also dad to 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"The beauty of fatherhood, when you really talk about living as a father, I've learned so much just from my children, and it's so amazing. I really just love being around my kids. That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time," Cannon said of being a dad of seven during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show last month.