Abby De La Rosa Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Nearly 1 Year After Welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Abby De La Rosa is pregnant!

The 31-year-old DJ, who welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon in June 2021, announced on Instagram Friday that she's expecting.

In a short clip shared on her feed, De La Rosa sits on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY," smiling as she places her hand near her baby bump.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" De La Rosa teased in the caption.

She did not share who is the father but added that she will be "posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know" on her OnlyFans profile.

A few weeks after giving birth to her and Cannon's twin boys last year, De La Rosa revealed that her pregnancy with their sons was something they "were manifesting."

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in September, De La Rosa said she first learned that she was expecting in April 2020, but suffered a pregnancy loss. The Masked by La Rose founder then discovered she was pregnant again the following October on her 30th birthday.

When asked by a fan if the pregnancy was planned, De La Rosa replied, "First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby."

She added that though having twins was a surprise, the pregnancy "was planned."

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date,' " she continued. "It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

She captioned her post, "When friends turn into family ✨."

At the time, De La Rosa also shared that she would like to have more children "if God permits."

"And if God doesn't permit, it's alright," she said during her Q&A. "I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey."

He announced in January that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

In the May/June issue of Men's Health, Cannon opened up about being a father of eight and how he stays involved in each of his kids' lives.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up."