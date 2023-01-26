Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids

Abby De La Rosa is embracing life as a mom of three, sharing twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful with Nick Cannon

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 07:33 PM
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Photo: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Abby De La Rosa enjoyed a beautiful day outdoors with her three babies.

Sharing scenes from the family park outing on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the former radio personality, 32, showed just how much twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, have grown.

The first video De La Rosa shared shows the two boys playing with a giant abacus in the park, crouched down together before turning around and looking at the camera and toddling off in different directions. Both were dressed in cranberry red pants, gray sweatshirts with a raccoon printed on each, and checkered slip-on Vans sneakers.

In another video, the proud mom shows Zion playing in the same area where he took his first steps.

"Zion took his first steps at this very spot," she recalled. "He wanted to ring the bell then and now. Time flies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa also gave a glimpse at her and Nick Cannon's newest addition, 10-week-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who was dressed to match Mom for the outing.

"And of course, I had her match me," she captioned the shot, where the infant is propped up against a pillowy headboard wearing a cozy off-white long-sleeved onesie with little plush bumps and a bear on it. The cream-colored outfit was topped off with a matching bow.

The DJ mom shared a close-up photo of her infant daughter earlier in the day, saying her big eyes make her look "like a precious moments doll."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Cannon is a father of 12, sharing sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to 11½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' to Give Son Matteo 'Structure'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Say There Was 'Hesitation' Over Son Appearing on TV: 'We're Very Protective'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Octomom kids turn 14
Nadya Suleman Celebrates Her Octuplets on Their 14th Birthday — See the Photos!
Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interviews Chris Paul About Growing Up for Nightly News: Kids Edition
Watch Craig Melvin's Son Delano Interview Chris Paul for 'Nightly News: Kids Edition'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Watched Son's Sex Scenes on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' : 'Dynamite'
Kim Kardashian, North and Chicago West
North West Is a Sweet, Supportive Big Sister to Chicago, 5, as They Do Each Other's Edges: Watch
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden as His 'Mini': 'I See a Lot of Myself in Him Already'
mike sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
La La Anthony (R) and Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2022 in New York City
La La Anthony Says Son Kiyan Is 'Protective' of Her Dating: 'It's Like It's My Dad in the House'
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
James Corden and kids at Lakers game
James Corden Sits Courtside with Son Max and Daughter Carey at NBA Game — See the Rare Photo!
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Video of 1-Year-Old Son Sylvester Joining Her on Versace Shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'