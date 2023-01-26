Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids

Abby De La Rosa enjoyed a beautiful day outdoors with her three babies.

Sharing scenes from the family park outing on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the former radio personality, 32, showed just how much twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, have grown.

The first video De La Rosa shared shows the two boys playing with a giant abacus in the park, crouched down together before turning around and looking at the camera and toddling off in different directions. Both were dressed in cranberry red pants, gray sweatshirts with a raccoon printed on each, and checkered slip-on Vans sneakers.

In another video, the proud mom shows Zion playing in the same area where he took his first steps.

"Zion took his first steps at this very spot," she recalled. "He wanted to ring the bell then and now. Time flies."

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa also gave a glimpse at her and Nick Cannon's newest addition, 10-week-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who was dressed to match Mom for the outing.

"And of course, I had her match me," she captioned the shot, where the infant is propped up against a pillowy headboard wearing a cozy off-white long-sleeved onesie with little plush bumps and a bear on it. The cream-colored outfit was topped off with a matching bow.

The DJ mom shared a close-up photo of her infant daughter earlier in the day, saying her big eyes make her look "like a precious moments doll."

Cannon is a father of 12, sharing sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to 11½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.