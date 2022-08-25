Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement

"Move over Kardashians," the influencer, who shares twins with the host, wrote in an Instagram story

By
Published on August 25, 2022 09:24 PM
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Photo: getty (2)

Abby De La Rosa is making light of Nick Cannon's growing family.

The 31-year-old DJ and influencer, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.

De La Rosa posted the video on her Instagram Story with laughing Emojis.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy"

On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell.

Abby De La Rosa jokes about kids w/ nick cannon
Abby De La Rosa/instagram

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell shows off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

In June, De La Rosa announced that she is pregnant nearly one year after welcoming Zion and Zillion with Cannon.

In a short clip shared on her feed, De La Rosa sits on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY," smiling as she places her hand near her baby bump.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" De La Rosa teased in the caption.

She did not share who the father is, however, she did reveal days later that her due date is Oct. 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'

Cannon also revealed in June that he has more babies on the way this year.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor, who welcomed three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Last month, he and Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child together. This is the first baby for Tiesi and Cannon's eighth.

In addition to his new baby boy, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share Videos From Twins First Swimming Lesson
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Nearly 1 Year After Welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Reveals Her Due Date, Gives Hints on Baby Name
nick cannon, Abby De La Rosa
Abby De La Rosa Shares Clips of Nick Cannon Dancing with Twin Sons as They Practice Walking
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 8 Kids (and Counting): Everything to Know
Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Nick Cannon and Monroe dance to Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon Jams to Mariah Carey Song with Their Daughter Monroe: 'No Better Way to Start Our Day'
alyssa scott
Alyssa Scott Reflects on Doctor Appointment with Late Son Zen 1 Year Later: 'I Will Never Be the Same'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)
Nick Cannon Rents Out Entire Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins: 'Roc & Roe Takeover'
Abby De La Rosa
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Talks Changes in Twins Zion and Zillion While Celebrating Fourth of July
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About Relationship She Has with the Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids
Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
bre tiesi, nick cannon
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon for 'Showing Up' for Son's Home Birth, Reveals Newborn's Unique Name