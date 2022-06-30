Abby De La Rosa Shares Clips of Nick Cannon Dancing with Twin Sons as They Practice Walking

Abby de la Rosa Shares Glimpses of Nick Cannon Dancing With Zion and Working On Zillion's First Steps

Abby de la Rosa Shares Glimpses of Nick Cannon Dancing With Zion and Working On Zillion's First Steps

Nick Cannon is spending sweet quality time with his twins.

On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa, 31, shared some sweet videos of her and Cannon, 41, spending time with their 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. The first video shows Cannon dancing with Zion on his back.

"Ayeeee," she captioned the video, with a crying laughing emoji.

In his next clip, Cannon is on the floor with the kids and is seen helping Zillion to his feet.

"Zillion is almost there," the proud mom wrote. "[Nick] and I are determined to get him to take his first solo steps!"

A third video shows Cannon on the floor with both twins. Zion can be seen getting up on his feet and toddling out of frame. The Wild N' Out host then tries to get Zillion on his feet as his mom cheers him on.

Cannon also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

De La Rosa is currently expecting her second child. In a candid Instagram Live earlier this month, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

On her OnlyFans page, she revealed that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.

nick cannon, Abby De La Rosa Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

In the May/June issue of Men's Health, Cannon opened up about being a father of eight and how he stays involved in each of his kids' lives.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up."