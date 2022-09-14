Abby De La Rosa Says 'Open Relationship' with Nick Cannon Doesn't Change the 'Kind of Mother I Am'

Abby De La Rosa is sharing more about her life with Nick Cannon and their twin sons ahead of the birth of her third baby.

De La Rosa shared a candid discussion with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast about her relationship with the Wild N' Out host, 41, considering the two to be in an "open relationship" where Cannon is currently her "primary partner."

The former radio personality, 31, explained that she finds people pass judgment on her as a parent because of how she conducts her personal life.

"Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth," she explained. "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood," she continued, noting, "When it comes to being a mom, I don't think I've even scratched the surface."

"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them," De La Rosa proclaimed.

"I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way and I love that,'" she continued. "I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do ... to do it their way the way mom and dad did."

De La Rosa, who is expecting her third baby this fall, said that while she's chosen to be monogamous during her pregnancy, "I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever."

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell, who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon most recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last month, De La Rosa shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy"