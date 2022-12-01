Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids

Abby De La Rosa opened up about newborn daughter Beautiful and her family with Nick Cannon in an Instagram Q&A Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 02:05 PM
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Photo: Abby De La Rosa/instagram

Abby De La Rosa is settling into life as a mom of three!

On Instagram Tuesday, the former radio personality did an Instagram Q&A with her three kids — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 weeks, and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months.

One fan asked the 32-year-old how she would feel about her kids spending time with their siblings. In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Nick Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and 11-week-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer host also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby, their second shared — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Of course! 1000% without hesitation," De La Rosa wrote. "That would be a dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/instagram

De La Rosa was also asked about daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's name, which she revealed was Cannon's idea.

"Nick actually chose the name Beautiful," she said. "He was adamant on naming her Beautiful. I wanted Zeppelin, so we went back and forth for a bit."

The Wild N' Out host, 42, celebrated the birth of his 11th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he continued. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

"Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," Cannon added. "Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

The proud dad concluded: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 3 Kids with Nick Cannon
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon's Holiday Shopping
Nick Cannon Pokes Fun at His 'Big' Family: 'Thanks to Me, the World Now Has 8 Billion People'  
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Has 'No Idea' If More on the Way, Steps Out for the First Time After Birth of 11th Baby
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
Abby De La Rosa; Abby De La Rosa home pumpkin patch
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Has an At-Home Pumpkin Patch Photo Shoot with Nick Cannon and Twins