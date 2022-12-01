Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids

Abby De La Rosa is settling into life as a mom of three!

On Instagram Tuesday, the former radio personality did an Instagram Q&A with her three kids — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 weeks, and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months.

One fan asked the 32-year-old how she would feel about her kids spending time with their siblings. In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Nick Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and 11-week-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer host also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby, their second shared — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Of course! 1000% without hesitation," De La Rosa wrote. "That would be a dream."

De La Rosa was also asked about daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's name, which she revealed was Cannon's idea.

"Nick actually chose the name Beautiful," she said. "He was adamant on naming her Beautiful. I wanted Zeppelin, so we went back and forth for a bit."

The Wild N' Out host, 42, celebrated the birth of his 11th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he continued. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

"Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," Cannon added. "Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

The proud dad concluded: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"