Abby De La Rosa Celebrates First Thanksgiving with Her and Nick Cannon's Twin Boys: 'Grateful x2'

Abby De La Rosa had double the love this Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, De La Rosa celebrated the holiday by sharing a video of herself holding her twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

Wearing a brown bodysuit and cow-print thigh-high boots, De La Rosa was all smiles as she posed with a son on each hip.

"G R A T E F U L x 2 🦃🤍" she wrote beside the clip.

The proud mom later shared more snaps of her Thanksgiving celebration on her Instagram Story, including one with her boys that read, "Happy Family Day from us," and another that said, "Our first Thanksgiving down, a lifetime to go. My sonshines."

De La Rosa posted a video of herself holding both boys in their turkey bibs, too, as she sweetly told them, "Hi babies! I love you! I love you!"

On the side of the clip, De La Rosa wrote, "It's true, you really can be in love with 2 people."

De La Rosa and Cannon, 41, welcomed Zion and Zillion on June 14.

Prior to welcoming the boys, De La Rosa admitted on a Q&A on her Instagram Stories that having a baby with Cannon, who is a father of seven, "was something we were manifesting" for a while.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby," she explained. "Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned."

Since then, De La Rosa hasn't shied away from showing off her boys on Instagram.

Most recently, the parents celebrated their sons' first Halloween, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday.

De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and the boys decked out in their costumes, dancing along to the Ghostbusters theme song.

Earlier that day, De La Rosa posted another sweet (literally!) photo of her sons dressed as a pack of Hostess Twinkies surrounded by the tasty treat.

"Happy Hallo-Twinkie 👻🎃😆," she captioned the image.

In addition to the twins, Cannon has five other children.

His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after the twins. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor and daytime talk show host appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last month, opening up about his career and personal life. During the discussion, Cannon told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he is sticking to celibacy, at least until the new year.

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."