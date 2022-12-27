Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano

De La Rosa took in the holiday celebrating a longstanding tradition that she has shared with Cannon since the birth of their first two children, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 27, 2022 08:34 PM
Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Photo: Patty Othon

Abby De La Rosa spent her first Christmas as a mom of three.

On Sunday, the former radio personality, 32, shared photos of their 1-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, and twin sons, Zion and Zillion, 18 months, taking in some holiday music from a piano played by their dad, Nick Cannon.

"Ever since I was pregnant with the twins, I've always asked Nick to play the piano for me on such a special day," explained De La Rosa in her Instagram Story, with a snap from their first Christmas together in 2020.

She then shared a photo in which she and Cannon can be seen sitting beside a piano wearing matching Santa costumes with their kids gathered around.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hiabbydelarosa/3001530632072729540/
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In another image, Beautiful played with the piano's keys as Cannon looked on.

De la Rosa added: "Fast forward 3 years, and 3 kids later... he's playing us the same song on the same beautiful little piano... except this time, he can't get past the first few cords [sic]. Thank you, @nickcannon for always playing for us on this special day."

She ended the series of holiday snaps by sharing a quote on top of a black-and-white image that reads: "Life is like a piano; the white keys represent happiness and the black show sadness. But as you go through life's journey, remember that the black keys also create music."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hiabbydelarosa/3001530632072729540/
Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

After the quote, she added, "Merry Christmas to you and yours. Hope you created your music today."

The family began their holiday season by posing for Christmas card photos together.

"This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," De La Rosa wrote on her Instagram Story earlier in December. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."

She shared additional photos of the family of five posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Cannon sported a Santa hat with an ugly Christmas sweater covered in tinsel, and De La Rosa dazzled in an off-the-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high leg slit.

Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Patty Othon

"This little light of mine," De La Rosa captioned one black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, writing with another: "The sweetest little gift."

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer host also shares sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby, their second together — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

