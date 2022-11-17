Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name

Abby De La Rosa is setting the record straight.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, De La Rosa gave a glimpse at daughter Beautiful's nursery, showing a pink balloon arrangement spelling out her name over her bassinet, thanking her dad, Nick Cannon, for the setup.

The newly minted mom of three opened up about her newborn daughter's name in another Instagram Story post.

"For those wondering daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' and her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN,' " the former radio personality, 32, explained of her newborn daughter.

Referencing that many thought they were calling their daughter beautiful and her name was Zeppelin, De La Rosa wrote, "I totally understand the confusion but it's babygirl's actual name."

Cannon and De La Rosa also share twin sons Zion and Zillion, 17 months. The Masked Singer host — who is expecting his 12th child later this year with Alyssa Scott — celebrated the birth of his 11th child, writing alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he continued. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

"Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," Cannon added. "Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

The proud dad concluded: "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 7 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.